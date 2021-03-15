American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

American Resources stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

