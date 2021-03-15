American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HOT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.54.

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$332.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.03. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$4.27.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

