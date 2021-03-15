American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $43.73 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.