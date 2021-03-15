Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stake Raised by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,474,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 68.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock traded up $5.14 on Monday, reaching $271.44. 3,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,629. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Truist upped their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,042,648. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

