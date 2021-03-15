Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Xponance Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $248,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,210.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

