Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.11.

Shares of AIF stock traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$52.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.71. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

