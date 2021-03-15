Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Altigen Communications stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
