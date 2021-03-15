Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

GOOGL stock traded down $17.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,032.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,507. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,019.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,747.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

