Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,088,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $8,343,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $111,076,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,034.34. 14,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,507. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,019.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,747.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.