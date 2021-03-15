Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,688,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $15.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,046.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,030.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,754.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

