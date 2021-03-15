Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $5.39 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 105,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

UBER traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.87. 341,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,708,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

