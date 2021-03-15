Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 621.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,114 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.26. 66,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,738. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.