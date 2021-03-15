Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $251.28. 5,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $258.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.93.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

