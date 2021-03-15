Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Euronav at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 57,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

