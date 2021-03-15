Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 36,440 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. First Solar makes up about 1.2% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Solar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 1,203.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Solar by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Solar from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,176. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,620 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

