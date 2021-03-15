Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALNY opened at $142.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.