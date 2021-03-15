Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,040 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock valued at $609,386,055. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

