Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,650 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 490,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $718,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.