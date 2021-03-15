Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 4,972 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Deluxe worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,196,000 after buying an additional 1,301,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 40.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 450,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Deluxe by 269.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 129.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $41.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

