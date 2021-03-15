Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lazard by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lazard by 65.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 20.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $43.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

