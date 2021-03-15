Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of MFA Financial worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 73.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

