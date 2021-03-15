ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of ALLETE worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 5,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after buying an additional 326,373 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after buying an additional 182,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,937,000 after buying an additional 180,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

