Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as high as $263.63 and last traded at $259.16, with a volume of 4865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.71.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.82.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

