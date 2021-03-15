Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.82.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $253.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $262.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

