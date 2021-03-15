Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

