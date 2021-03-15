Akerna (KERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KERN opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Akerna has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

