Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,265 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 58,683 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,611 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

