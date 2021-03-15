Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,990 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Akamai Technologies worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,426. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.