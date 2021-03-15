AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$24.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.62 million and a PE ratio of 28.78. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$4.59 and a one year high of C$26.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.97.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

