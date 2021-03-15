Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $27,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,874 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,440 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Air Lease by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Air Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,330,000 after acquiring an additional 352,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $51.96 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several research firms have commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

