Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of AC opened at C$29.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.79. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$30.07. The firm has a market cap of C$9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at C$329,006.58.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

