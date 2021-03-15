AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.08% of AGCO worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in AGCO by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AGCO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AGCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of AGCO opened at $138.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $139.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

