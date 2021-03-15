Ag Growth International (AFN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Ag Growth International to post earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$40.11 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$42.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$750.58 million and a PE ratio of -13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.14.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

