Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $20.83 on Monday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $454.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

