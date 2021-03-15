Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 643 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

IYF opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.84. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

