Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 925,554 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 113.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,182,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,661,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.9% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after buying an additional 367,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,493. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,471. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $48.41 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

