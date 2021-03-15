Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $41.84 on Monday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.18.

About Danimer Scientific

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc

