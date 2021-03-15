Advisory Services Network LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $48.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $193,132.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,815 shares of company stock worth $5,364,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

