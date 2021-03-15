Advisory Services Network LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 7,352.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $254.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

