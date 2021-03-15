Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 18,616 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 464.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 75.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 118.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $11.16 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $2,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,317,145 shares of company stock valued at $551,180,177 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

