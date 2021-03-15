Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 6,220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Inphi by 2,580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inphi by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after purchasing an additional 698,053 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Inphi by 690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 463,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inphi by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,742,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $162.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPHI. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.38.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

