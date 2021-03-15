Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,710 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 488.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $39,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $23,559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 108,482 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $26.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

