Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.07. 48,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,269. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

