Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.75

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.75 and last traded at $179.58, with a volume of 27991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.87.

The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day moving average of $157.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 1,503,310 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,313,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

