Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.68 on Monday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

