adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADDYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of adidas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $180.11 on Thursday. adidas has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.71.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

