adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADDYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of adidas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.00.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $180.11 on Thursday. adidas has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.