adidas’ (ADDYY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.71.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

