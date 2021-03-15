adidas’ (ADDDF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ADDDF stock opened at $358.72 on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of $172.25 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.19.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

