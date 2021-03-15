AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.32. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. 1,052,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,109. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $41.58.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.