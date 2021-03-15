Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 48,909 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,909 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 14.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,839,000 after acquiring an additional 304,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.34. 333,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,428,157. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

